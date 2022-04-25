Falmouth, Yarmouth, Cumberland and North Yarmouth will host the 36th annual “4 Community Springtime Walk” Saturday, April 30, to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland.

The walk will start and end at Cumberland Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road. Participants can walk pre-planned routes of 1, 2, 5 and 10 miles any time between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

More information on how to sign up or donate can be found at habitatportlandme.org/springwalk.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland is a non-profit organization that builds homes with affordable financing for families in need. To date, they have built 91 new homes in the Greater Portland area.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: