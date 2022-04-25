SACO — Saco Police and Maine State Police were continuing an investigation early this week into the apparent suicide death of a man sought by Bridgton Police during a traffic stop on Saco’s Market Street bridge Friday night.

Bridgton Police had responded to a disturbance call around 8:15 p.m. Friday where a man had allegedly pointed a firearm at two people, according to a news release issued by Saco Police Chief Jack Clements.

“The subject fled the scene prior to police arriving,” Clements wrote. “Bridgton Police were able to identify the individual as well as the vehicle he was driving. Due to the severity of the incident, and the fact that the subject was armed, information was provided to Maine law enforcement.”

A Saco Police Department officer on routine patrol saw the vehicle driving into the city. Because the driver was armed, the vehicle was followed until additional Saco Police officers joined the first, said Clements.

“The officers conducted a vehicle stop on the Market Street bridge in Saco,” wrote Clements. “While they were attempting contact with the subject through the police cruiser loudspeaker system, they heard a loud pop coming from the vehicle. Officers subsequently found the driver deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Saco Police detectives are leading the investigation with assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. The deceased’s name was not released pending notification of his family members.

Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress on Monday said the investigation was continuing.

“The Saco Police Department would like to remind everyone, if you or someone you know needs assistance, please connect with Maine specialists at 2-1-1 Maine, via phone, text, or email — it’s free and confidential,” said Clements.

