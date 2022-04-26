Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport has announced sponsorship from Bath Savings, which will be used to launch a new, streamlined website, and new graphic identity and brand revisioning.

With the goal to strengthen the connection between artists and the community, this website and branding initiative will highlight the diverse arts, music and theater programming offered at Meetinghouse Arts, inside the newly restored historic First Parish Church at 40 Main St.

The alliance’s new website will enable visitors to navigate the events calendar, purchase tickets to live performances at Meetinghouse Arts Stage, sign up for classes and workshops and purchase works of art from Maine visual artists.

Meetinghouse Arts Stage provides the alliance a venue for curating local to international programming. Its Gallery exhibits premier Maine artists and also welcomes artists from afar to exhibit their work in its gallery space. The Gallery also exhibits outdoor art installations on Main St. in Freeport.

“[Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport] is making a huge impact on our community and transforming Main Street in Freeport,” Tom Whelan, president of Bath Savings Trust Institution, said. “We are pleased to support (their) vision.”

The alliance was identified as a key player in the revisioning of Freeport and the pursuit of a cohesive Freeport Arts District with Meetinghouse Arts as its cornerstone.

“Since opening, Meetinghouse Arts has hosted several exciting events, from art exhibits, to theater, to music and dance – and the 2022-23 Stage Season includes a community production of ‘Our Town’ in the fall,” Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport Executive Director Dana Legawiec said. “We’re excited to support the Freeport Arts District and participate in the revisioning of Freeport. We are also deeply grateful to Bath Savings for this opportunity to launch our season with a new graphic identity and new website.”

