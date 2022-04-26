Fifteen former mayors of Portland are urging the city’s Charter Commission to reject a proposal to change city leadership by shifting more power to the mayor and reducing the authority of the city manager.

“The proposal that passed last week fundamentally changes the way the City of Portland is governed, making the mayor the head of both City administration and head of the City Council,” the mayors wrote in a letter to the commission Tuesday. “Simply put, it places too much power in one person.”

The mayors who signed the letter are Michael Brennan, Nick Mavodones, Jill Duson, Ed Suslovic, Jim Cohen, Nathan Smith, Jim Cloutier, Karen Geraghty, Cheryl Leeman, George Campbell, Jack Dawson, Anne Pringle, Tom Allen, David Brenerman and Pam Plumb.

The letter comes almost a week after the commission, which is making recommendations for proposed changes to the structure of city government, voted 7-5 to approve a new model for city leadership. Some of the key changes in the proposal include replacing the city manager with a new “chief operating officer” who would report to the mayor, rather than the council, and allowing the mayor to both direct the COO in preparing the city budget and present it to the council.

Currently, the city manager prepares the city budget in consultation with the mayor and presents the budget to the council.

The commission is expected to take another vote ratifying the final language of the proposal Wednesday. All recommendations approved by the commission must also be approved by voters in order to be enacted.

“We respectfully urge the Charter Commission to vote against the ratification of this proposal,” the former mayors wrote. “We recognize that while our current system of government may not be perfect and can be improved, creating such a powerful mayor is a risky gamble that will inevitably result in a more political, divisive, and less inclusive form of city government.”

This story will be updated.

