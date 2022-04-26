KENNEBUNK — Kennebunk, the reigning Class A girls’ lacrosse state champion, hit the ground running to start the 2022 season Tuesday afternoon when Falmouth paid a visit in a rematch of last year’s state final.

And no one runs like Rams junior standout Ruby Sliwkowski.

Sliwkowski scored all six of her goals in the second half, and also won draws and forced turnovers, to help Kennebunk to an 11-6 win.

“Lacrosse season really started for us (last) June 19 after we won the state game,” said Sliwkowski, who also had three assists and a game-high 14 ground balls. “We don’t stop talking about it. It was awesome to play our first game this year in these uniforms.”

The Navigators (1-1) struck first, on a goal from junior standout Sloane Ginevan. Sliwkowski set up Keara Battgliese to tie it, then Ivy Armentrout added a pair of goals to give the Rams the lead.

Falmouth closed the half strong as Ginevan and Whitney Adams scored, but it took Sliwkowski just 44 seconds of the second half to set up Sophia Notine for the go-ahead goal.

Sliwkowski then scored her team’s next five goals, three unassisted after athletic moves left the Navigators’ defense in her wake, and two others on free positions.

“I think we’re a second-half team,” Sliwkowski said. “At halftime, we were like, ‘It’s go time.’ We just put the gas pedal down. The great thing about this team is that we’re so quick to adjust.”

Falmouth got as close as 9-5 on a goal from Heather Stucker, but Sliwkowski set up Armentrout for her third goal, then Sliwkowski capped her transcendent day with yet another free position goal.

Ginevan scored her fourth goal, on a free position with 7 seconds left, but Kennebunk captured its 17th straight victory, dating to last season.

“We had some jitters since it was our first game, but Ruby told the girls at halftime that it was our time and to just go,” said Rams Coach Ann Barker. “The draw worked in our favor and Ruby came up with the ball and once we had the ball, we knew we could do something with it.

“Ruby is probably going to be one of the best kids to ever come out of this program and she’s only a junior.”

Elizabeth Hayes made five saves for Kennebunk.

For Falmouth, Patty Riley made five saves.

“It’s good to have a learning experience like this early in the season,” said Falmouth Coach Ashley Pullen. “ I give Kennebunk a lot of credit. They’re talented and well-coached. They’re very scrappy. I’m proud of the girls for playing all 50 minutes and for not hanging their heads or giving up.”

