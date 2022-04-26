A phrase we hear a lot around the State House is that the budget is a statement of values — it’s a clear declaration of what we find most important. How we negotiate and pass a budget is also a statement of our values. The recently passed supplemental budget, and the negotiations that formed it, are a shining example of the best of our values. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, this budget received unanimous support in committee, and strong bipartisan, near-unanimous support in both the House and Senate. This budget makes a wide variety of vital investments in Maine’s people, economy and future. I’d like to share just some of those efforts with you now.

The part of the budget you’ve probably already heard the most about is the $850 checks that will be going out to Mainers in the coming months. With prices increasing on everything from housing, to electricity bills, to gas and even groceries, Mainers’ personal budgets are getting squeezed. These checks will help working families and older Mainers alike weather the effects of inflation. There is an income limit for who will get these checks, and it’s important to note that in order to receive your check, you’ll need to file taxes for 2021. Even if you don’t normally file taxes, you’ll need to do so before Oct. 31 in order to receive these checks. To learn more, and to find help if you need it for filing taxes, you can go to Maine.gov/reliefchecks.

Last month, I wrote about the need for more child care services in our state. I’m proud to share that this supplemental budget invests $12 million to increase wages for child care and early childhood education workers. This will help more child care centers recruit and retain qualified, dedicated workers. By investing in our child care workforce, we’re also investing in Maine’s families and future.

We also made serious investments in higher education, so that young Mainers have a clear path to a good-paying, fulfilling career. We’re making sure career and technical education programs have the materials and equipment they need to train students for in-demand careers. We’ve also made a historic investment in community college education: Maine high school graduates in classes 2020-2023 now all qualify for two years of full-time tuition, completely free, at any of Maine’s community colleges. This will help ensure our young people have the support they need to launch their careers and achieve their dreams.

One of the biggest challenges our state is facing is the emerging PFAS crisis. Maine is one of the first states in the country to begin tackling this problem in earnest. The stories we’ve heard from farmers — who’ve found out the very land they live on and water they drink aren’t safe — are nothing short of heartbreaking. So many conversations in Augusta center on this problem and what we can do to help. In the supplemental budget, we’re dedicating $60 million to address PFAS contamination — including research on remediation and removal practices, and supporting businesses that have been impacted by contamination. Beyond that, we’re adding extra positions throughout state agencies to help with testing, remediation and clean-up. This is a far-reaching problem that affects Maine’s economy, public health and overall way of life. It’s going to take a lot of work to address it, and I’m dedicated to being part of those solutions.

There are truly so many investments in the budget worth celebrating. The items I’ve listed here are just a small sampling. This is a shining example of what great things we can achieve when we work to find common ground, respect each other’s lived experiences and share our best ideas. If you have any questions about other measures that are funded through the supplemental budget, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at [email protected] or by calling my office at (207) 287-1515.

Eloise Vitelli is a state senator representing District 23, covering Sagadahoc County and Dresden.

