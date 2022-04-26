On Tuesday, June 14, there will be a Democratic primary for House seat 126. One of the candidates is long-term Democratic activist Jean-Marie Caterina. In addition to being a member of the Scarborough Town Council since 2013, Jean-Marie was a former labor commissioner for legislative affairs, a teacher and social worker, and this explains her extensive knowledge of the issues concerning the population. Her priorities will be increased economic and educational opportunities for the community as well as senior property tax relief. If you are a registered Democrat, please vote for Jean-Marie on June 14.

Tom Dipasqua

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: