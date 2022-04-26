Primary elections don’t normally attract huge voter interest, especially in newly created districts with no incumbent name recognition. But, if you are a Democrat and live in House District 126, consisting of a dominant bloc of north and west Scarborough territory plus adjacent segments of Saco and Westbrook, I urge you to vote June 14 for Jean-Marie Caterina.

Jean-Marie is a hard-working, nearly 10-year veteran leader of the Scarborough Town Council who is ready to take her problem-solving, consensus-building expertise to Augusta.

Caterina is practical, down-to-earth and tenacious. She actively worked on behalf of Scarborough residents to help accomplish greater access to health care coverage for tens of thousands of Mainers, plus higher municipal revenue sharing and education funding levels from the state to local governments to ease property tax burdens.

Caterina is ready and able to help keep building on these solid accomplishments as a state representative.

John C. Cunningham

Scarborough

