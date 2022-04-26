Do sanctions work?
Clearly the age of war is in the past. The issues facing us are global and require us to work together. Vladimir Putin doesn’t understand that, and the people of Ukraine don’t see an alternative to defending themselves.
How about incentives rather than sanctions? Or call them “reverse sanctions.” What do Putin and the oligarchs want, and then how do we package that in a way that they can’t refuse?
The problem with sanctions is that they are the same as war, only those imposing the sanctions are not being fired on, which is good but not enough. A reverse sanction would be something the enemy wants, something the oligarchs would value and Putin couldn’t refuse.
Using one’s power to kill is a bad idea, an antiquated idea. Let’s offer them a different way to use the vast powers they have. Why not?
James Tierney
Brownfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: Housing solutions for New Mainers a top priority
-
Times Record
The Recycle Bin: Updates on organic recycling in Brunswick
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Grateful for care; Life is precious
-
Community News
Births
-
Business
Rapid I-295 bridge replacement wraps up with hours to spare
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.