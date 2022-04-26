Maine on Tuesday reported 569 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period. There were two additional deaths.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not report case counts over the weekend, so Tuesday’s case counts reflect cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 242,602 cases of COVID-19, and 2,282 deaths.

Hospitalizations had not been updated yet on Tuesday, but stood at 130 on Monday, an increase of 26 COVID-19 patients in two days.

But public health experts are not predicting a return to the winter omicron surge, when Maine peaked at 436 COVID-19 patients on Jan. 13, and hospital systems were extremely stressed.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a South Portland pediatrician and infectious disease expert, said she is “relatively reassured” that the health care system will not be overwhelmed this spring, despite the recent increase in hospitalizations.

“We should not be shocked that we are seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations,” Blaisdell said, pointing to relaxed public health measures, such as the suspension of mask mandates.

But Blaisdell said vaccination levels and prior infection should help keep any surges to a “hill, not a mountain.”

“Cases are going up, but they are not going up with that same velocity that we saw with delta and omicron,” Blaisdell said.

Nationally, hospital admissions are up 6.6 percent on a seven-day average, and up 6.5 percent in the Northeast. Cases are up about 20 percent during the past week across the United States.

