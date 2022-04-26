A Lisbon man pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges Tuesday for killing a 76-year-old man when he crashed his car into a youth baseball game in Deering Oaks park two years ago.

Jonathan Burt, 31, was sentenced in Cumberland County Superior Court to four and a half years in state prison followed by four years of probation. If he violates any of the rules attached to his probation — by substance use or driving, for example — he will return to prison to serve the rest of what’s actually a 15-year sentence.

“Mr. Burt would like the family to know that he is remorseful and that he is truly sorry,” said one of Burt’s two attorneys, Erik Paulsen, on Tuesday.

Burt did not address the court other than responding to various questions from Superior Justice MaryGay Kennedy, ensuring that he agreed to waive his rights to a jury trial and that he was not pleading under any threats or pressure. He also pleaded guilty to charges of operating under the influence and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

On the evening of July 26, 2020, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy was driving home from work when he noticed a black Hyundai Sonata, driving fast and in the wrong direction down a one-way street. As the deputy turned to follow the car, he saw it veer off the road, crashing into the bleachers of a baseball game in Deering Oaks.

The car hit Celestin Muhizi. tossing him into the air, and then continued into a play area where

no children were playing. Assistant District Attorney Nicole Albert noted Tuesday that some of the equipment was damaged.

Law enforcement responding to the incident, including an off-duty state trooper who was on site because his child was playing for the away team, reported Burt and a passenger appeared to be experiencing opioid overdoses. Officers administered two doses of Narcan to Burt.

Most of the people sitting in the bleachers that Burt crashed into were able to move in time to avoid getting hit, Albert said Tuesday.

Muhizi, the victim, was not.

Muhizi had just moved to the United States a year beforefrom Rwanda to live closer to his son. He was a father of nine, a husband, a primary school teacher and a survivor of the Rwandan genocide of 1994.

Albert said Tuesday that seven of Muhizi’s nine children had sent victim impact statements to the court, “ranging from a paragraph to a page or two.” But his widow, Cesalie Nyirandenge, told Kennedy Tuesday that most of Muhizi’s children have not been able to visit the United States and see where their father is buried.

Nyirandenge addressed Kennedy and the court through a French translator.

“Your Honor, I’d like to request some type of compensation to the family, for our loss,” she said. “And also, to see if there’d be any way for our other children, who didn’t get a chance to come and say goodbye to their father, [to see] if you can help them come and see where they put the body. … My husband was a really humble man, and he was very loved.”

Kennedy explained that this was not her role.

“You can tell any person that you speak to that this court is completely supportive of any effort to obtain a visa for your family to be able to come into this country,” said Kennedy. “Regrettably, I have no authority to get the visa, or do anything, that way.”

Kennedy suggested the family look into the state’s victim compensation fund, available through the state attorney general’s office and filled by fines imposed on people convicted in state courts.

In addition to fines and time, Burt’s sentence includes a lifelong suspension of his driver’s license. He must wait at least 10 years after getting out of prison to appeal that suspension.

In his responses to Kennedy, Burt and his attorneys indicated Tuesday that he is in recovery from substance use disorder. He must maintain that recovery, and be subjected to random drug tests, during his probation period.

