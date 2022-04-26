ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Logan Gilbert pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings, Adam Frazier hit a three-run double and the Seattle Mariners won their fourth straight, 8-4 over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Frazier’s double off Josh Fleming (2-2) came during a seven-run fourth inning for the Mariners that was made possible by back-to-back errors from shortstop Wander Franco and first baseman Ji-Man Choi.

The game was scoreless when Franco’s errant throw on a potential inning-ending double play ball left the bases loaded with one out. Tom Murphy then hit a bouncer to Choi, whose low throw got past catcher Mike Zunino, allowing two runs to score. Doubles by Julio Rodriguez and Frazier and Ty France’s two-out single drove in the rest of the runs in the frame.

Gilbert (3-0) gave up two hits and three walks while striking out seven and left the game with the Mariners up 8-0. The 24-year-old right-hander has given up one earned run in four starts.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 3, CUBS 1: Travis Demeritte hit his first big league homer in nearly three years and made an impressive catch to back another strong outing by Max Fried, giving host Atlanta a much-needed victory over Chicago.

The World Series champions won for only the third time in their last eight games. The Cubs have lost six of seven.

Following up his best showing of the season in a win at the Dodgers, Fried (2-2) pitched four-hit ball over six innings. His only big mistake was a changeup that Ian Happ launched into the left-field seats leading off the third to tie the game at 1.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 1: Miami outfielders Jesús Sánchez and Avisaíl García each threw out a runner at the plate in the fourth inning, and Joey Wendle hit his first home run for the Marlins, a three-run shot that helped produce a victory on the road over reeling Washington.

Sandy Alcantara (2-0) extended his shutout streak to 17 innings over his past three starts for the Marlins and ended up giving up one run and six hits over six innings, aided by some bungling on the basepaths by the hosts before an announced crowd of 12,613 on a rainy evening.

In what would become a sixth consecutive loss for Washington, which is 6-13 and last in the NL East, the lineup managed to take three singles and two walks and turn them into one solitary run in the fourth.

PHILLIES 10, ROCKIES 3: Odubel Herrera homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Zach Eflin pitched six strong innings and host Philadelphia again took advantage of some shaky Colorado defense in a rout of the Rockies.

Didi Gregorius had two hits and an RBI in his return from a bruised hand, and Bryce Harper added a pair of hits for the Phillies.

Charlie Blackmon hit two solo homers for Colorado.

NOTES

ROSTERS: Major League Baseball and the players’ association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher for most of May.

MLB and the union said teams may carry as many as 14 pitchers from May 2-29, a change the league said was “for player health purposes.”

The sides had said March 31 that a 13-pitcher limit would be enforced starting May 2. Teams and the union announced then that the active roster limit would be 28 from Opening Day on April 7 through May 1, then revert to 26 on May 2. The larger size during the initial weeks was in response to the shortened spring training that followed the lockout.

YANKEES: New York placed center fielder Aaron Hicks on the paternity list and recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Hicks has been expecting his first child with wife Cheyenne Woods, a professional golfer and niece of Tiger Woods.

• New York was fined $100,000 by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for using their dugout phone to relay information about opposing teams’ signs during the 2015 season and part of 2016.

The fine was disclosed in a Sept. 14, 2017, letter from Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman that is set to be unsealed in U.S. District Court in New York this week as part of a dismissed lawsuit by a fan. The letter’s contents were first reported Tuesday by SNY and the letter was obtained by The Associated Press.

MLB has said the fine was for violating rules on the use of the dugout phone but made the distinction that the Yankees did not use electronics to steal signs, a greater violation that led in January 2020 to the Houston Astros getting fined $5 million and resulted in one-year suspensions for Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, who were both fired for the team’s conduct during the 2017 season.

BRAVES: Atlanta placed slumping outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with blurred vision and swelling in his right eye and expect him to miss eight to 12 weeks.

Right-hander William Woods was recalled to take Rosario’s spot, giving the Braves 16 pitchers on their 28-man roster.

Rosario has been dealing with swelling in his right retina. He was examined by a retinal specialist Monday and will undergo a laser procedure to correct the blurred vision.

WHITE SOX: Chicago is sticking with a six-to-eight week timeline for Eloy Jiménez after the outfielder had surgery Monday morning to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee.

Jiménez got hurt during Saturday’s 9-2 loss at Minnesota when he stretched for first base while running out a grounder to third. The 25-year-old slugger stumbled after the play and his right knee appeared to lock up.

