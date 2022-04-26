PORTLAND – Angela Rae Chamberlain, born July 7, 1972, died April 6, 2022, of natural causes in her parents home. She graduated from Greater Portland Christian School in 1991.Angie worked in retail and in assisted living facilities for over two decades.She is, now, in Heaven with Jesus. Angie is survived by her parents, Frank and Nancy Chamberlain and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.Her memorial service will be at Grace Bible Church, May 6, at 2 p.m., 74 Deering Road, Gorham, Maine.

