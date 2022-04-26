Colt Hitchcock 1952 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Colt Hitchcock passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home in Brunswick. He was 70 years old. He was born on Jan. 31, 1952 in New York, N.Y. He grew up in Cape Elizabeth with his mother, Mary Payson Hitchcock, father, Frederick Colton Hitchcock II, and sister, Sarah Hitchcock. Throughout his childhood, he spent his summers on Cushings Island in Casco Bay, stirring up trouble. He attended many private schools in New England – some he left voluntarily, others not. Colt was proud of this fact and bragged about his delinquency throughout his adulthood. He attended college at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill for one year, where he played varsity football. He left school for a time and worked on a tour boat in Bali, Indonesia, and would speak about his adventures there for years to come. Upon returning to the U.S., Colt attended Babson University, where he graduated with a business degree. After college, he continued traveling – while employed by Xerox, he traveled and spoke internationally. In 1990, he met Andrea Najarian, whom he married in 1991. He had his first daughter, Tess, in 1992. His second daughter, Leah, was born in 1994. He loved being a father. He was a basketball coach for both daughters throughout their elementary and middle school years. He had a great reading voice and read to his daughters throughout their childhoods (at one point, he had Hop on Pop memorized cover to cover). He read The Night Before Christmas to his family every year on Christmas Eve. You think you love New England sports? You are no match for Colt Hitchcock. He watched every Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox, and Bruins game with obsessiveness. When he would make comments on the game, the professional commentators would echo him seconds later. His knowledge about sports was unparalleled. He was also an avid golfer and a member of the Brunswick Golf Club, where he was beloved. After Colt retired, he truly integrated himself into the Brunswick community. When he wasn’t golfing, Colt was regularly volunteering at the Gathering Place in Brunswick and eventually became a volunteer leader there. Colt never stopped learning – he loved auditing courses at Bowdoin College, even taking an art history course at his oldest daughter’s request. Colt was a “friend of Bill W” and took pride in supporting the community by leading meetings and sponsoring fellow members. Colt was quick to crack a joke, very comfortable being the center of attention, all while remaining approachable. He will truly be missed. He is survived by two daughters, Leah Hitchcock of South Portland, and Tess Hitchcock of Florence, Italy; sister, Sarah Hitchcock of Marblehead, Mass.; and two nephews, Wheeler Law of Chicago Ill., and Peirce Law of Marblehead Mass. A service will be held on Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at the Berean Baptist Church in Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gathering Place P.O. Box 171 Brunswick ME 04011

