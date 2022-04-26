David Dwight Hutchins 1943 – 2022 BOWDOINHAM – David Dwight Hutchins passed away peacefully surrounded by his daughters on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Dave was born on Feb. 17, 1943 in Portland and grew up in Bowdoinham. He served in the Army as a young man and spent most of his adult life working for Bath Iron Works before retiring and moving to South Carolina to enjoy retirement with his wife, Joyce. After her passing in 2015, Dave returned home to Maine to be close to his daughters. Dave enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, playing golf, and raising Yorkies with his wife, Joyce L. Hutchins. He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy Starbird and Clayton Hutchins; two brothers, Robert Hutchins and Barry Hutchins; and his wife, Joyce L. Hutchins. He is survived by his daughters Tammy D’Addario of Delaware, Kim Hutchins of Gardiner, stepdaughter, Peggy McKenna of Farmingdale; his sister, Linda Beaulieu of Brunswick; and seven grandchildren. A small private graveside service will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn.

