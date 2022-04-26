Lawrence W. Palmer Jr. 1937 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Lawrence W. Palmer, Jr., 85, a long term cancer survivor of over 30 years, died at his home Monday April 18, 2022. He was born in Bath on March 29, 1937, a son of Lawrence W. Palmer and Dorothy Joy. He was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of 1956. He married Patricia M. Hawthorne in West Bath on August 29, 1959. Having been high school sweethearts, the couple was married for 62 years. He was an avid fisherman and the biggest of John Wayne fans. He had worked at Bath Iron Works, Bath, retiring after 30 years in 2004. He is survived by his wife, Patricia of Topsham; a son, Lawrence W. Palmer III of Topsham, three daughters, Judy Superchi (Jerry Savage) of South Carolina, Jennifer Smith (Roland) of Virginia; a brother, Robert Palmer (Jan) of Enfield, Conn.; one granddaughter and five grandsons. Private burial services will be celebrated in Bayview Cemetery, Bowdoinham. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to: American Cancer Foundation at http://www.cancer.org

Guest Book