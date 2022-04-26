BEACONSFIELD,CANADA – Roland “Rollie” Oscar Larochelle, 92, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2022 at home in Beaconfield, Canada. He was born on Dec. 8, 1929 in Biddeford, Maine to Alfred and Yvonne Larochelle. He grew up in Biddeford then moved to Old Orchard Beach in 1953. He owned Roland’s Barber Shop from 1964 to 1992, when he retired and spent winters in Safety Harbor, Fla. for 20 years where he met his wife, Dolores.Roland had the gift of making everyone smile. He was loved by everyone that was fortunate enough to know him. He will be truly missed. During his retirement he played many rounds of golf in Florida and at Biddeford/Saco Country Club.He is survived by his beloved wife Dolores Johnson Larochelle of 20 years: his three children, Wayne Larochelle and his wife Valerie of Saco, Debra Lord and her husband Edward of Texas, Susan Pugatch and her husband Gary of Marshfield, Mass.; and his sister Carmen Murray and her husband Albert of Biddeford; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Also survived by his loving stepchildren Marc Johnson and his wife Kathy of Ottawa, Canada, Maureen Johnson and her husband Michael of Beaconfield, Canada, Christine Johnson and her husband Dave of Ottawa; and four step grandchildren.He was predeceased by his wife Cleo Currier Larochelle, his brothers Robert Larochelle, Norman Larochelle, sisters Pauline Laliberte, Jean Cullinan and Theresa Arbour.A Celebration of Life will be held at Duffy’s 168 Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m..

