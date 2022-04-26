Wed.  4/27  4 p.m.  Mayor’s Monthly Zoom

Wed.  4/27  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Wed.  4/27  5 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Wed.  4/27  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

Thur.  4/28  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation

Thur.  4/28  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Thur.  4/28  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee

Mon.  5/2  5 p.m.  City Council Meeting

Tues.  5/3  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  5/3  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Wed.  5/4  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  5/4  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  5/4  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  5/4  6 p.m.  Charter Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

