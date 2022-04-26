Wed. 4/27 4 p.m. Mayor’s Monthly Zoom
Wed. 4/27 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 4/27 5 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 4/27 6 p.m. Charter Commission
Thur. 4/28 4 p.m. Portland Development Corporation
Thur. 4/28 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Thur. 4/28 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Mon. 5/2 5 p.m. City Council Meeting
Tues. 5/3 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 5/3 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Wed. 5/4 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 5/4 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 5/4 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 5/4 6 p.m. Charter Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
