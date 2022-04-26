FALMOUTH — Dom Tracy pitched five strong innings, giving up four hits, no runs and striking out nine as Falmouth opened its baseball season with a 12-2 win over Windham on Tuesday.

Eli Cowperthwaite hit a three-run triple. Brady Coyne and Tyler Simmons had a two-run single each.

Colby Raynor hit a two-run double for Windham (0-2).

SACOPEE VALLEY 10, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Tim Croteau pitched a one-hitter with two strikeouts as the Hawks (4-0) downed the Rangers (0-6) at Hiram.

THORNTON ACADEMY 10, MASSABESIC 0: Nicholas Frink had three hits and three RBI, and Joshua Kopetski pitched five hitless innings, striking out 12 as the Trojans (2-0) beat the Mustangs (1-1) at Waterboro.

Cody Bowker had three hits and an RBI. Brady Graffam added a two-run single.

SOUTH PORTLAND 9, DEERING 0: Four pitchers combined on a three-hitter for the visiting Red Riots (2-0) against the Rams (0-3) at Hadlock Field.

Starter Nolan Hobbs struck out seven and allowed one hit in three innings, Michael Baccari (1-0) struck out three and allowed two hits in two innings and Nick Swain and Alex Leupold each pitched a scoreless inning for South Portland.

The Red Riots broke it open with six runs in the third on RBI hits by Hobbs, Kenny Carlisle, Richard Gilboy and Alex Domingos.

RICHMOND 10, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2: Connor Vachon was 2 for 2 with three RBI as the Bobcats (1-1) beat the visiting Seagulls (1-1).

Vachon earned the win by going five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out five. Zander Steele threw two scoreless innings of relief to close out the game.

The Seagulls (1-1) scored their runs in the third inning, both coming off a two-run single by pitcher James Erickson.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

ERSKINE ACADEMY 6, LINCOLN ACADEMY 5: Austin Nicholas scored three goals to pace Erskine Academy (1-1) over Lincoln (0-1) at Newcastle.

Brady Kirkpatrick added a goal and three assists for Erskine (1-1) and Casey Kirkpatrick chipped in a goal and two assists and Zane Boulet a goal. David Martinez-Gosling made eight saves.

Jack Castonia scored twice for Lincoln (0-1) and Zach Poland, Alton Coolidge and Nick Archer had one goal apiece. Will Farrell stopped 13 shots.

MESSALONSKEE 15, CAMDEN HILLS 7: Brady Brunelle had five goals and two assists to lead the Eagles (4-0) over the Windjammers (1-1) at Rockport.

Rhys Bridges (three assists) and Will Durkee (assist) added three goals apiece, and Walter Fegel had two goals and an assist and Bryce Crowell (four assists) and Jack Kinney each scored once. Brady Doucette had two assists, and Ian McCurdy made five saves.

Willy Doehla had three goals and an assist for the Windjammers, and Jakob Johnson and Jackson Fitch each scored twice with an assist. Camden Powell made 10 saves.

