NAPLES — Jess Conners had four goals and Lollie Millspaugh added three as Waynflete edged Lake Region 7-5 in girls’ lacrosse on Tuesday.
Brooke Toole had two goals for the Lakers (0-2) and Rebecca Caron, Carly Dyer and Abby Elsaesser also scored. Katie Keenan had three assists against the Flyers (2-1).
MARSHWOOD 9, THORNTON ACADEMY 7: Izzy Young had three goals and four assists, and Lauren Walker finished with 12 saves as the Hawks (2-0) downed the Trojans (0-2) at South Berwick.
Fiona Gillis and Eva Moreland chipped in with two goals apiece. Hadley Prewitt added a goal and an assist.
Morgan Bolduc had five goals and an assist for Thornton Academy.
GORHAM 16, SANFORD 1: Miranda Chasse and Allie Light had four goals, Kaitlyn Nichols and Kate Dupuis had two and the Rams (1-1) handled the Spartans (2-1) in Gorham.
Mary DeWitt, Emma Stevens, Allie Myles and Hannah Bickford also scored, and Stevens, Bickford and Ellie Gay had two assists.Advertisement
Kaylyne Hessler scored for Sanford.
BIDDEFORD 17, NOBLE 5: Cece Keller had six goals and two assists, and Valentina Laflamme added five goals and five assists as the Tigers (2-0) downed the Knights (1-1) in Biddeford.
Abby Bouffard had three goals and two assists, and Melandi Martel finished with two goals and two assists for Biddeford.
Jenna Baxter had four goals for Noble.
MASSABESIC 15, PORTLAND 3: Emily Jacobs had four goals and an assist, and Bri Stephenson and Lydia Desrochers added three goals and an assist for the visiting (1-0) against the Bulldogs (0-1) in Portland.
Micaela Jacobs had two goals and two assists for the Mustangs.Advertisement
YORK 22, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 2: Rose Pavuk scored four goals and Clara Pavuk had three goals as the Wildcats (2-0) cruised to a win over the Patriots (1-2) at Gary.
Grace Clayton, Anna Doughty and Sophia Luchette had two goals apiece.
SOFTBALL
RICHMOND 15, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 9: Lila Viselli had five hits to lead the Bobcats (2-0) to a win over the Seagulls (0-3) in Richmond.
Izzy Stewart had a triple for Richmond.
Lilly Beaulieu had two hits for Old Orchard.Advertisement
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Mariners stay hot, beat Rays 8-4
-
Local & State
South Portland council fills 2 school board vacancies
-
Forecaster Sports
Kennebunk girls hand Falmouth first loss
-
Health care
Biden administration expands availability of COVID antiviral pill
-
Local & State
Tribes back off push to pass sovereignty bill
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.