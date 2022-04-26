NAPLES — Jess Conners had four goals and Lollie Millspaugh added three as Waynflete edged Lake Region 7-5 in girls’ lacrosse on Tuesday.

Brooke Toole had two goals for the Lakers (0-2) and Rebecca Caron, Carly Dyer and Abby Elsaesser also scored. Katie Keenan had three assists against the Flyers (2-1).

MARSHWOOD 9, THORNTON ACADEMY 7: Izzy Young had three goals and four assists, and Lauren Walker finished with 12 saves as the Hawks (2-0) downed the Trojans (0-2) at South Berwick.

Fiona Gillis and Eva Moreland chipped in with two goals apiece. Hadley Prewitt added a goal and an assist.

Morgan Bolduc had five goals and an assist for Thornton Academy.

GORHAM 16, SANFORD 1: Miranda Chasse and Allie Light had four goals, Kaitlyn Nichols and Kate Dupuis had two and the Rams (1-1) handled the Spartans (2-1) in Gorham.

Mary DeWitt, Emma Stevens, Allie Myles and Hannah Bickford also scored, and Stevens, Bickford and Ellie Gay had two assists.

Kaylyne Hessler scored for Sanford.

BIDDEFORD 17, NOBLE 5: Cece Keller had six goals and two assists, and Valentina Laflamme added five goals and five assists as the Tigers (2-0) downed the Knights (1-1) in Biddeford.

Abby Bouffard had three goals and two assists, and Melandi Martel finished with two goals and two assists for Biddeford.

Jenna Baxter had four goals for Noble.

MASSABESIC 15, PORTLAND 3: Emily Jacobs had four goals and an assist, and Bri Stephenson and Lydia Desrochers added three goals and an assist for the visiting (1-0) against the Bulldogs (0-1) in Portland.

Micaela Jacobs had two goals and two assists for the Mustangs.

YORK 22, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 2: Rose Pavuk scored four goals and Clara Pavuk had three goals as the Wildcats (2-0) cruised to a win over the Patriots (1-2) at Gary.

Grace Clayton, Anna Doughty and Sophia Luchette had two goals apiece.

SOFTBALL

RICHMOND 15, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 9: Lila Viselli had five hits to lead the Bobcats (2-0) to a win over the Seagulls (0-3) in Richmond.

Izzy Stewart had a triple for Richmond.

Lilly Beaulieu had two hits for Old Orchard.

