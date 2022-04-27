Bath High School Alumni Association announces an upcoming meeting for reunion year classes and general membership. On Wednesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. there will be a meeting for all class agents and designated class contacts for classes ending in 2s or 7s. Representatives from all classes are always welcome to attend the regular meetings and to participate on committees and in volunteer roles. This meeting in particular will be to finalize details for Senior Tea, May 19 and Alumni Weekend, June 10-12.

The meeting will be held in person in the Alumni Room of the new Morse High School, at 826 Shipbuilder Drive, off Congress Avenue. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. Find the Zoom meeting link on the BHSAA Facebook page or visit www.bathalumni.org. For more information, contact the Association Secretary, Tamara Lilly at [email protected] or (207) 837- 5743.

