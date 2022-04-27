I write on behalf of 53 members of the congregation of the First Parish Unitarian-Universalist Church in Portland. We are asking Gov. Mills to sign or let pass into law L.D. 1626: An Act Implementing the Recommendations of the Task Force on Changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act.
Our faith stands for justice, equity and compassion. The long history of oppression of the Indigenous tribes in Maine fills our hearts with anger and shame. Enacted into law, L.D. 1626 will enable the Maliseet, Passamaquoddy and Penobscot to enjoy the same federal rights and protections as other Indian tribes in the United States. This is only fair.
A veto of L.D. 1626 would fall on the wrong side of history, along with Maine being the last state to grant tribal members full voting rights, in 1967, and the cruel legacy of the removal of Native children from their families and culture. Now is the time to begin to turn around centuries of discrimination, dispossession and genocide. Let L.D. 1626 become law.
Respectfully submitted on behalf of the signers,
Kathryn Vezina
Portland
