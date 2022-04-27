We may hit a tipping point for people to find housing in the USA with so many immigrants and others being allowed to enter our country at such a fast rate. Where are we supposed to house all these people? It’s hard to find and expensive now to get a house or an apartment.
The United States can’t continue to allow unchecked entry to our country. Our country needs to go back to regulated border entry amounts per year and block any other means of entry.
I don’t have any animosity toward immigration, since my grandparents emigrated from Italy through Ellis Island by proper channels after World War I, but we can’t be the cure-all for the whole world.
Where are U.S. citizens supposed to live?
Peter Ferrante
Portland
