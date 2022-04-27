What an excellent idea presented by Carole Miller’s letter to the editor in the April 23 Press Herald (“No Mow May movement will benefit Maine’s bees, too”).

I see the benefits of No Mow May: It would give our honeybees, which are having a hard time, a much better chance to forage! These bees are very important, as they not only pollinate plants that are important to us but also produce healthful honey.

I urge all of us to get on board with No Mow May. It will also give us more free time, as we don’t have to mow in May!

Warren Graumann

Cumberland Foreside

