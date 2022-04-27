What an excellent idea presented by Carole Miller’s letter to the editor in the April 23 Press Herald (“No Mow May movement will benefit Maine’s bees, too”).
I see the benefits of No Mow May: It would give our honeybees, which are having a hard time, a much better chance to forage! These bees are very important, as they not only pollinate plants that are important to us but also produce healthful honey.
I urge all of us to get on board with No Mow May. It will also give us more free time, as we don’t have to mow in May!
Warren Graumann
Cumberland Foreside
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: How Holocaust survivors first remembered their murdered millions
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Eleanor Y. (Yorke) Johnson
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Shirley M. (Plummer) Cowell
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Charles "Charlie" LeRoy Bickford Jr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Norman W. Belanger
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.