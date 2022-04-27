FREEPORT — Savannah Tracy tallied two goals and two assists and Emily Olsen also scored twice goals as the Freeport girls lacrosse team cruised to a 12-0 win over Fryeburg Academy on Wednesday.

Lana DiRusso, Kyla Havey and Kate Tracy each chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Falcons (2-0). Liv Christensen, Vivien Crawford, Maddie Knight, Mia Levesque and Lilly Whalen were the other goal scorers.

The Raiders fall to 0-2.

