FREEPORT — Savannah Tracy tallied two goals and two assists and Emily Olsen also scored twice goals as the Freeport girls lacrosse team cruised to a 12-0 win over Fryeburg Academy on Wednesday.
Lana DiRusso, Kyla Havey and Kate Tracy each chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Falcons (2-0). Liv Christensen, Vivien Crawford, Maddie Knight, Mia Levesque and Lilly Whalen were the other goal scorers.
The Raiders fall to 0-2.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Twitter reporting earnings on heels of Elon Musk buyout deal
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Stars lose in OT, but secure final playoff spot in Western Conference
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Freeport girls lacrosse cruises to win past Fryeburg Academy
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Bucks advance, Celtics up next
-
Local & State
South Portland council embraces anti-racism proposal