JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension Wednesday.

Robinson’s new deal totals just shy of $54 million, roughly $18 million a year, according to a person familiar with negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side made details public.

Robinson signed his franchise tender two weeks ago, guaranteeing him $16.7 million next season. But he ended up getting more from the extension. The move also means Jacksonville has little need to draft North Carolina State’s Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, Alabama’s Evan Neal or Mississippi State’s Charles Cross at No. 1.

Jacksonville is expected to choose between a pair of pass rushers, either Georgia’s Travon Walker or Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. Walker is the betting favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Robinson, a former Alabama standout, has started 61 games over five seasons since Jacksonville drafted him with the 34th overall pick in 2017. But he’s been far from one of the league’s best blind-side protectors.

Using the franchise tag on him for a second straight year was a surprise move considering the Jaguars drafted Stanford left tackle Walker Little with the 45th overall pick last year in hopes of pairing him with quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the foreseeable future. Little started the final two games of the 2021 season and played well, leading some to believe General Manager Trent Baalke would move on from Robinson.

COMMANDERS: The Washington Commanders picked up edge rusher Montez Sweat’s fifth-year option, an expected move that keeps a cornerstone of their defense under contract through the 2023 season.

Sweat is set to earn $11.5 million that season on the option the team announced it was exercising on its second pick in the first round in 2019. Washington traded up to take Sweat with the 26th pick.

SCHOLARSHIP: Peyton Manning has set up a scholarship at Georgia Tech honoring former teammate Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas died in December from an apparent seizure at his suburban Atlanta home. He was 33.

The PeyBack Foundation, a charitable organization set up by Manning and his wife, Ashley, announced it will fund academic scholarships in the receiver’s name at his alma mater.

The financial aid will be available to incoming freshmen from Laurens County, the central Georgia community where Thomas was born and raised, or surrounding areas.

“Demaryius Thomas was an incredibly talented and unselfish teammate, but more importantly, he was a special person and friend,” Manning said in a statement. “My family and I miss him dearly, and we wanted to honor D.T.’s memory.”

Thomas starred at Georgia Tech from 2006-09 and was a first-round pick of the Broncos. After the team signed Manning at quarterback, Denver reached two Super Bowls and won the championship after the 2015 season.

BUCCANEERS: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who has 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over three NFL seasons.

White, who signed a four-year, $29.315 million deal as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft, was a first-time Pro Bowl selection last season.

TITANS: The Tennessee Titans have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

The Titans announced they picked up the option worth $10.7 million on the 19th pick overall of the 2019 draft.

