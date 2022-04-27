DALLAS — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference’s final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots.

The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they blew a 3-0 lead in the third period and lost when Travis Boyd scored his 16th goal 1:43 into the extra period past Scott Wedgewood, who 33 saves.

Dallas has 96 points, one more than the idle Predators, who have games remaining at Colorado and Arizona. The Stars, who close the regular season at home Friday night against Anaheim, will have to finish ahead of the Predators to take the top wild-card spot since Nashville holds the tiebreaker with more regulation wins if the team tie in the standings.

Anton Stralman scored his eighth goal for Arizona with 16:37 left in regulation, about four minutes before Shayne Gostisbehere’s unassisted goal. Barrett Hayton tied it at 3 with 8:02 left on a five-on-three power play.

BLACKHAWKS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3: Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and Chicago eliminated visiting Vegas from playoff consideration.

Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona.

Johnson’s goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker.

Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their second straight. Kevin Lankinen stopped 37 shots.

Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez and Max Pacioretty scored for Vegas, and Chandler Stephenson had three assists. Logan Thompson also had 37 saves.

CANADIENS 4, RANGERS 3: Jeff Petry scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of the third period and Sam Montembeault made 24 saves as visiting Montreal ended a nine-game losing streak.

Petry scored his sixth of the season with 31 seconds remaining to put Montreal ahead for the fourth time and forge a victory for Martin St. Louis, the former Ranger who took over behind the Canadiens’ bench in early February coaching for the first time at Madison Square Garden.

Ryan Poehling and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal, which had lost nine straight in regulation since a 7-4 win at New Jersey on April 7.

Ryan Reaves, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, and Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 20 saves.

JETS 4, FLYERS 0: Eric Comrie made 35 saves for his first NHL shutout Winnipeg blanked visiting Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old Comrie played his 27th NHL game, making his 15th start this season for Winnipeg.

Kyle Connor had an empty-net goal and two assists to push his season points total to 92, the most since the franchise moved from Atlanta to to Winnipeg in 2011. Captain Blake Wheeler had 91 points in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Wheeler each had a goal and an assist, and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his career-high 28th goal.

NOTES

PENGUINS: CEO David Morehouse stepped down, ending a 16-year run with the franchise that included three Stanley Cup titles.

Morehouse did not provide an explanation for his decision in a release. The Penguins changed ownership last fall when Fenway Sports Group bought the club from Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle.

“I’m confident that the Penguins’ future is in good hands with Fenway Sports Group,” Morehouse said in a statement. “The new ownership group prioritizes winning and that has always been the philosophy of the Pittsburgh Penguins. They have experience running successful franchises and we have some of the best staff in sports already in place. Together, the legacy of the Penguins is sure to continue.”

Morehouse served as a consultant on the team’s arena project in 2004 and was hired as team president in 2007 before being promoted to CEO in August 2010.

The Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017 during Morehouse’s tenure.

Team president Brian Burke and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Acklin will run the day-to-day operations for the club, which finishes up the regular season at home on Friday night against Columbus.

