CUMBERLAND – Charles “Charlie” LeRoy Bickford Jr., 89, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 14, 1933, in Portland, a son of Charles L. Sr. and Alice (Nutting) Bickford. Charlie graduated from Deering High School in 1951 and Portland Junior College in 1953.

On June 16, 1962, he married the love of his life Judith “Judy” Ann Robinson. They shared nearly 60 wonderful years of committed life together.

Charlie worked for the New England Telephone Company for 30 years until his retirement in 1997. He was a proud member of the Cumberland-North Yarmouth Lions Club and a committed supporter of town sports and recreation. He loved working the food booth flipping countless burgers, whether at Twin Brook or the Cumberland Fair. He was most proud of earning Lion of the Year in 2005.

He loved to golf with family and friends and was a member of Val Halla Golf and Recreation Center in Cumberland and Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota, Fla. He was a passionate fan of all Boston sports teams, a loyal friend, and a true family man.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Judy; and his three children, Brian Bickford and wife Cindy of Harpswell, Linda (Bickford) Healy and her husband Peter of Westwood, Mass., and John Bickford and his wife Linda of Cumberland. Charlie was blessed with and thoroughly enjoyed his 10 adoring grandchildren, Meghan (Bickford) Clark, Kyle Bickford, Katie Healy, Emma Healy, Tess Healy, Joey Healy, Brooke Bickford, Brady Bickford, Jordan Bickford and Mitchell Bickford. Recently, Charlie was the delighted grandfather of twins Wren and Oliver Clark. Charlie is survived by his brother, Glenn Bickford and his wife Peggy of Bowdoinham, and was predeceased by his brother, Bruce Bickford of Westbrook.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center for their quality and compassionate care. Additionally, the family would like to thank the Cumberland Fire and Rescue Department for their many visits and overwhelming support. Cumberland is a true community.

A funeral service will be held at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland on Friday, April 29 at 11 a.m.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Charlie’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Charlie to the

Cumberland-North Yarmouth Lions

P.O. Box 24

Cumberland, ME 04021

https://www.cnylions.org/donate

