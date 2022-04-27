CHICAGO, Ill. – Eleanor Y. (Yorke) Johnson, 96, formerly of Portland, Maine, Des Moines, Iowa, and Evanston, Ill.

She was the loving mother of Ann (Patrick) Riordan, Margaret (Bruce) McIntosh, Donald (Caitlin) Johnson and Warren (Paula) Johnson; cherished grandmother of Michael (Tina) McIntosh and Andrew McIntosh, Patrick (Joanna) Riordan and Jeffrey Riordan, Donnisha, Jennifer, Faith and Donald Jr. Johnson, and Maire Johnson; beloved great-grandmother of seven; beloved daughter of the late Clifford and the late Elizabeth (Dyer) Yorke; dear sister of the late Richard Yorke and the late Etta Tilford; fond aunt of Marilyn Kourinos; beloved great aunt of Manny Kourinos and Caroline Sprague; and friend to many.

Eleanor was proud of her career as a registered nurse, her commitment to social causes, and her Maine roots.

In lieu of flowers,

donations to:

League of Women Voters

at lwv.org

would be appreciated

