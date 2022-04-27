WELLS – Linda J. Petruzzelli, 65, of Wells, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022 after a battle with cancer. She was the devoted wife to James A. Martin and loving mother to Melissa L. McKennon.

Linda was born on Sept. 21, 1956 and was predeceased by her parents Elizabeth J. Barsoian and Richard Petruzzelli.

She was a former resident of Burlington, Mass. and Arlington, Mass. and was a 1975 graduate of Arlington High School.

In 2004 Linda moved to Maine and started her own business, Yours, Mine and Ours Family Daycare. There she would care for many infants and children whom she loved dearly along with their families. The bond they shared was like no other.

Linda had such a kind, loving and giving heart. She lived every day to the fullest and had such a love for life. She loved the beach, shopping, going out to eat, taking rides in her car listening to music or taking her dogs Tucker and Shady to the marina for a walk. Linda will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

Along with her husband, James A. Martin and daughter, Melissa L. McKennon, she leaves behind her stepdaughters Janessa and Leanne Martin; and siblings Lynne Walters, Michael Barsoian, Carol Edwards Woodman, Jeff Barsoian, Betty Barsoian and the late Marie Mayhew; as well as extended family and friends.

Linda’s life will be celebrated with family and friends on Saturday, April 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells ME 04090.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

Donations in Linda’s memory can be made to the

American Cancer Society,

P.O. Box 22478,

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

