SANFORD – Norman W. Belanger of Sanford passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Lodges Care Center in Springvale. He was born in Rochester N.H. on June 4, 1931, the only son of Wilfred and Emma (LeBlanc) Belanger. Following graduation from Sanford High School he enlisted and proudly served during the Korean Conflict aboard the U.S.S. Mullany DD528. After his service in the U.S. Navy, he met his loving wife Rachel Belanger (Bergeron) and together they raised two sons. Norman and Rachel married on June 29, 1957 and were just three months shy of 65 years of blissful marriage. Norman a floor mechanic by trade, installed carpet, tile and linoleum for over 40 years. Norman was small in stature but had a big heart. He was a three-sport standout athlete for Sanford High School. As a running back in football he got knocked out twice in one game but never quit. Norman was a quiet man but led by example. He had a strong Christian faith, forever loyal to his family and friends and was the ultimate family man. He was a die-hard Red Sox fan, loved to hunt and fish and was unbeatable in horseshoes during his camping years with his family at Walnut Grove Campground in Alfred. He always played to win. In 1957 he helped his father, Wilfred, build a cottage on Sliver Lake in Shapleigh and had many years of memories there with friends and family. Later in life, Norman donated one of his kidneys to his sickly son, Michael. He and his wife were a constant fixture at Sunday Mass at Holy Family Church and Norman even assisted morning Masses after he had retired. Sadly, Norman suffered from Dementia for many years before passing of natural causes at the age of 90. Norman was predeceased by his father and mother; and his son, Michael. He is survived by and will be sadly missed by his wife, Rachel; his son, Marc and his wife Debbie (Fortier); grandchildren Ethan Belanger; Tyler and Kerri Traves and their two children, Luca and Lyra; Cody and Emily Traves, and Alex Traves and his girlfriend Seana Grealey. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial held at Holy Family Church of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish at a later date followed by a private burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery with Military Honors. The family would like to thank the Lodges Care Center caretakers and staff for their compassionate care for Norman and Rachel during this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.﻿

Guest Book