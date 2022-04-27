MARION, Mass. – Shirley M. (Plummer) Cowell, 97, of Marion, Mass., died April 17, 2022 peacefully at Sippican Healthcare Center in Marion, Mass. She was the wife of the late Arthur Cowell.

She was born in South Portland, the daughter of the late Alfred and Sarah (Adams) Plummer. Shirley was a graduate of South Portland High School.

Shirley married Arthur Cowell, USCG, and they built their family home in Marion, Mass. They were members of the First Congregational Church of Marion and the Congregational Couples Club. In addition to serving on many church committees, Shirley was a dedicated choir member for over 50 years. She especially enjoyed performing solos during her time with the choir.

She entered the workforce after being widowed at a young age. For over 20 years Shirley worked for Dr. Earland Briggs of Marion, Mass. Later in her career, she became a real estate agent. She was an active member of her community all the while raising her two sons.

Shirley’s love of singing led to a long association with the Sippican Choral Society that spanned over 50 years. In fact, she was one of the founders and became its first president.

Other hobbies included attending concerts, playing piano, tennis, walking, knitting, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her son, Scott Cowell and his wife Cathy of Marion, Mass., her daughter-in-law, Ann Cowell of Mattapoisett. Mass.; four grandchildren, Michael, William, Adam and Robert; seven great-grandchildren, Jason, Alex, Jackson, Connor, Lucas, Lincoln and Emily; and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was the mother of the late David Cowell; and the sister of the late Robert Plummer, Beatrice (Plummer) Levisee and Vernon Plummer.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. in the First Congregational Church of Marion, 28 Main St., Marion, Mass. with a reception following downstairs. Visiting hours are omitted and burial is private. For online guestbook, visit http://www.saundersdwyer.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in Shirley’s name may be given to the

First Congregational Church of Marion,

28 Main St.,

Marion, MA 02738

