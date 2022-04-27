Caleb Manuel of Topsham qualified for the NCAA Division I golf championship Wednesday by winning a playoff after he tied for the individual title at the Big East championship in Pine Mountain, Georgia.
Manuel, a sophomore at UConn, closed with a 1-under 71 for a three-day score of 11-under 205. He took a six-stroke lead into the final round but wound up in a tie for first with Seton Hall’s Gregor Tait, who shot a 65.
Manuel opened with a 68 on Monday, then shot a 66 on Tuesday.
UConn finished third in the team competition behind Seton Hall and Marquette.
The NCAA championship is scheduled for May 27 through June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
This roundup will be updated.
