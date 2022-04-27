Caleb Micklon scored on a grounder to short by Gunnar Saunders in the bottom of the eighth to give Fryeburg Academy a 4-3 win over Cape Elizabeth in a Western Maine Conference baseball game Wednesday in Fryeburg.

Brian Martinez hit a double and a single for Fryeburg (1-2), which tied the game with two runs in the sixth after Cape Elizabeth scored three runs in the top half.

Noah Grant went the distance on the mound to earn the win.

Charles Song led Cape (2-1) with three hits. Curtis Sullivan took the loss despite allowing only four hits.

GREELY 13, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Ryan Kolben pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and went 3 for 4 at the plate as the Rangers (5-0) shut out the Patriots (2-2) in a six-inning game at Gray.

Kolben, who struck out 17 in his first varsity start last week, took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before giving up a single to Zach Winchester. He issued only one walk.

Max Cloutier and Marky Axelsen also had multiple hits for Greely.

Advertisement

YORK 6, WELLS 5: Luke Dougherty singled home Tyler Fogg in the bottom of the sixth inning, lifting the Wildcats (1-2) over the Warriors (0-3) at York.

Spencer Carpentier and Devin Brown each had two singles for Wells, which outhit York 9-3.

SOFTBALL

YORK 9, WELLS 3: Ella Moon drove in three runs with a pair of hits as the Wildcats (3-0) defeated the Warriors (1-2) at York.

York pitchers Maddy Raymond and McKayla Kortes each recorded six strikeouts, with Raymond pitching the first three innings before Kortes took over for the last four.

Raymond also hit a triple and a single. Maggie Hanlon and Jill Carr each had two hits and an RBI.

Advertisement

KENNEBUNK 6, NOBLE 1: Maddie Pike and Emily Hutchins homered in the first inning and Julia Pike struck out 15 in a two-hitter as the Rams (2-0) beat the Knights (2-1) in North Berwick.

Maddie Pike finished with three hits and Hutchins had two.

Ellie Gray got both hits for Noble.

GREELY 9, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 8: Avery Butler and Hayley Stewart each had two hits for the Rangers (1-4), who scored in each of the first five innings and held off a late rally by the Patriots (2-2) at Gray.

Morgan Curtis belted a two-run homer for GNG.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Advertisement

GREELY 10, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5: Carley Ferentz netted five goals and set up another to power the Rangers (2-1) past the Panthers (1-2) in Yarmouth.

Charlotte Taylor added two goals, Lauren Dennen and Eva Williams each had a goal and an assist, and Allie Read also scored. Greely goalies Addyson Babcock and Whitney Bond combined for eight saves.

Maggie Holt led NYA with two goals and one assist. Emilia McKenney, Angel Huntsman and Emma Sharp were the other goal scorers, and Jess Merrill stopped four shots.

WELLS 17, TRAIP ACADEMY 4: Kayleigh Michaud-Nolan had five goals and an assist to lead the Warriors (2-0) to a win over the Rangers (0-1) at Wells.

Ava Tavares recorded four goals and three assists, Cali Leighton, Anna Woodward and Ruby McMinis each tossed in a pair of goals, and Hayley Marshall and Summer Sullivan also scored.

Julia Durling scored twice for Traip.

Advertisement

FREEPORT 12, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Savannah Tracy tallied two goals and two assists and Emily Olsen also scored twice goals as the Falcons (2-0) cruised to a win over the Raiders (0-2) in Freeport.

Lana DiRusso, Kyla Havey and Kate Tracy each chipped in with a goal and an assist. Liv Christensen, Vivien Crawford, Maddie Knight, Mia Levesque and Lilly Whalen were the other goal scorers.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 9, MT. BLUE 8: Lucy Fowler put home the winner on a feed from Mariam DeLisle in overtime as the Eagles (1-0) topped the Cougars (1-1) at Newcastle.

Marley LeBel and Dakota Gregory each recorded three goals for Lincoln. LeBel tied the game with 40 seconds left in regulation after Mt. Blue erased a 6-1 deficit. Fowler finished with two goals and Skyler Houghton also scored for the Eagles.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous