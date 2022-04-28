TORONTO — Alek Manoah struck out seven and pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 Thursday.
The 24-year-old Manoah (4-0) walked only one batter as the Blue Jays took 3 of 4 from their AL East rival.
“They’re an aggressive team,” Manoah said. “I was trying to make pitches that looked like strikes.”
Manoah, in his second season, won his eighth in a row dating to last year. The Blue Jays have gone 20-4 in his 24 career starts.
“He was really good,” Boston Manager Alex Cora said. “He had a really good four-seamer and a really good slider. We had some good at-bats, too. We hit the ball hard. But in the end, you have to score some runs to win.”
The Blue Jays’ lone run was unearned off starter Garrett Whitlock (1-1) in the third inning. Lourdes Gurriell Jr. reached on a one-out error to Red Sox shortstop Christian Arroyo, moved to second after a walk to Raimel Tapia and scored on Alejandro Kirk’s two-out single.Advertisement
After yielding a one-out single to Alex Verdugo in the first inning, Manoah retired 12 batters in a row before Arroyo’s single in the fifth.
A leadoff double down the right-field line from Kike Hernandez was snuffed out in the seventh inning. After a sacrifice bunt from Jackie Bradley Jr., Manoah got Arroyo on a lineout to shortstop and Bobby Dalbec to foul out near the Red Sox dugout.
“I was talking with (Blue Jays center fielder) George (Springer) after the game,” Manoah said. “He said, ,’There’s going to be a lot of these games we need to find a way to piece them together.’ To persevere is only going to help us down the road.”
Adam Cimber took over for Manoah with a 1-2-3 eighth, and Toronto closer Jordan Romano finished off Boston in the ninth for his ninth save.
Whitlock allowed four hits, walked two and struck out two over three innings, throwing 61 pitches in his second career start.
The Red Sox have gone six games without a homer since Rafael Devers’ solo shot in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 22.Advertisement
“It’s like that around the league,” Cora said. “The homers will come. We’re starting to hit the ball hard.”
• Xander Bogaerts, the MLB hits leader with 29, did not start after his four-hit game on Wednesday. Instead, he pinch-hit but meekly grounded out to Cimber in the eighth.
NOTES: J.D. Martinez did not play. He aggravated a left adductor ailment on Wednesday. Cora expects Martinez to return at some point on the weekend. Cora said LHP Chris Sale (60 day IL, rib) threw seven pitches in a bullpen session in Fort Myers on Tuesday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Marine veteran back in U.S., 1 day after Russian prisoner swap
-
Politics
Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Edward Little High School teacher to spend 3 weeks studying Arctic Circle
-
Local & State
GO MAINE ridesharing program to highlight green travel options for any in-state vehicle trip
-
Times Record
Community mourns loss of educator from Brunswick
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.