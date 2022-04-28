A woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon when she apparently lost control of her vehicle and crashed into an embankment, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the 2007 Toyota Yaris was identified as 44-year-old Melissa Dube of Raymond, Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon said in a release.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Dube trapped underneath the vehicle. They quickly freed her and transported her to Maine Medical Center with injuries Gagnon described as “serious and potentially life threatening.”

Dube was not wearing a seatbelt when she crashed into the embankment, authorities said.

“Speed, impairment and vehicle defects are being considered as factors in the crash,” Gagnon said in the release.

The crash, reported around 2:45 p.m., forced police to close Webbs Mills Road in Raymond for about an hour, Gagnon said.

