CAPE ELIZABETH — Cape Elizabeth Town Council voted unanimously on April 11 to approve two separate bond order requests from the Cape Elizabeth School Board.

The first bond order, for $1,161,082, is to finance a School Revolving Renovation Fund for 10 separate school improvement projects at all three schools. The bond will be used by the state of Maine’s SRRF Program. The improvements will include a new video safety management system at all three town schools, humidity control improvements at the high school gym, and replacing an electrical panel at the high school. About $350,000 of that bond will be paid back through the Maine Department of Education grant.

The 10 specific projects for all three school buildings were approved by the Department of Education.

The second bond is in the sum of $650,000 for the preliminary planning for the proposed new elementary and middle school building. The new building project would replace the elementary and middle school buildings. It will also include renovations and upgrades to the high school. The bond created some debate during the meeting before councilors eventually passed the project.

A public forum and school tour featuring Superintendent Chris Record, architects from Simons Architects and engineers from Colby Company Engineering Group is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 23 at Cape Elizabeth Middle School/Pond Cove cafeteria.

Advertisement

“The schematic design, to be executed by Colby Co. Engineering and Scott Simons Architects, will provide detailed renderings and designs, a traffic study, and enable the school board to calculate a more accurate price range for the project,” said the school board in an earlier statement.

The current building, according to developers, has exceeded its life span. Some residents have disagreed with the statement and argued that both buildings have been renovated too many times since being built in 1934. Other residents who have children in the schools or children entering the school have agreed that the building needs to be upgraded.

“This is very distinct; this has nothing to do with the school building project. We would be doing this anyway,” Superintendent Chris Record said in an earlier statement. “Right now, we have these buildings as they are. We have students and staff in them, and we need to make improvements on safety.”

On April 12, 2021, town council approved an earlier bond for $300,000 for a concept design report. The final concept design was delivered on Feb. 24, 2022, and reflects the school board’s Building Oversight Committee determined the timing and the direction for a referendum to build one building for the elementary and middle school, and renovations for the high school.

On Nov. 8, 2022, a bond vote will appear on the ballot. If the vote passes, the project will continue into the design and construction phase.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: