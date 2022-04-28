Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old governor said in an announcement Thursday afternoon that she had taken a BinaxNOW rapid test after developing a mild scratchy throat. She said she has no other symptoms and feels well.

Mills said she is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters, with the second administered on April 8. She said she will monitor symptoms and isolate for at least five days, consistent with Maine and U.S. CDC guidelines.

“This is a good reminder that even though we may want to be done with COVID, it’s not necessarily done with us,” Mills said Thursday.

Mill said she has been prescribed Paxlovid, an oral antiviral medicine shown to minimize severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The governor is tested for COVID frequently, and her last negative test result was Tuesday afternoon. She said she has notified all of her close contacts.

It was not clear from the governor’s announcement how she might have contracted the virus, but Mills has made several recent public appearances with state legislators and others to sign bills into law.

Several prominent Maine politicians have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent months. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, tested positive for the virus on April 7 and experienced mild symptoms. Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, said in March that he had tested positive, and independent Sen. Angus King tested positive in August 2021. All three were fully vaccinated and boosted when they contracted COVID.

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, said in September 2021 that they had tested positive for the virus.

