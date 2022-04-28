BATH — Camdyn Johnson tossed a complete game as Morse defeated Leavitt 4-2 in softball action Thursday.

Johnson held Leavitt to two runs on six hits over seven innings. Nola Boutaugh had two of the Hornets’ hits, and Abby Albert and Logan Arsenault each hit a double.

Morse improves to 2-3 while Leavitt drops to 1-2.

 

BASEBALL

 

FREEPORT 5, YARMOUTH 2: Nathan Abbott allowed just four hits as the Falcons (3-0) earned the win in Yarmouth.

Blaine Cockburn led Freeport’s (3-0) offense with two hits.

David Swift, the losing pitcher, had two hits for Yarmouth (2-2).

