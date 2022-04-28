BASEBALL

FREEPORT 5, YARMOUTH 2: Nathan Abbott allowed just four hits as the Falcons (3-0) earned the win in Yarmouth.

Blaine Cockburn led Freeport’s (3-0) offense with two hits.

David Swift, the losing pitcher, had two hits for Yarmouth (2-2).

