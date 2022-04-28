BATH — Camdyn Johnson tossed a complete game as Morse defeated Leavitt 4-2 in softball action Thursday.
Johnson held Leavitt to two runs on six hits over seven innings. Nola Boutaugh had two of the Hornets’ hits, and Abby Albert and Logan Arsenault each hit a double.
Morse improves to 2-3 while Leavitt drops to 1-2.
BASEBALL
FREEPORT 5, YARMOUTH 2: Nathan Abbott allowed just four hits as the Falcons (3-0) earned the win in Yarmouth.Advertisement
Blaine Cockburn led Freeport’s (3-0) offense with two hits.
David Swift, the losing pitcher, had two hits for Yarmouth (2-2).
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Baseball: Falmouth makes Portland pay for its mistakes
-
Feature Obituary
Martin Mackey, 47, was a creative teacher who always believed in his students
-
Sports
Local roundup: Morse softball doubles up Leavitt
-
News
Driver injured when vehicle crashes into embankment in Raymond
-
Sports
Thursday’s high school roundup: Thornton’s Cody Bowker throws perfect game