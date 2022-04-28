OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Alice R. (Barriault) Harriman, 89, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away at her home on April 25, 2022.

She is survived by her sister, Claire; grandson, Christopher Harriman and fiancé Jen, granddaughters Vanessa and husband Zach Hilton and Amanda and husband Justin Niles; grandson Patrick Monaghan and wife Kristi; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Bradley, Noah, Katrina, Jeremiah, Nathan, Lily; and numerous other loving family members.

Alice loved spending time with her cat, Sophia, watching and identifying birds and other wildlife and being visited by loved ones and friends.

Alice was loved by everyone who knew her, and she loved them just as equally. The world was truly a better place with her in it.

Alice is going to have a graveside service at 11 a.m. on April 29 in St. Mary’s Cemetery 525 Elm St., Biddeford.

To view Alice’s memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

Per Alice, please direct any donations to the

Libby Memorial Library

27 Staples St.

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

