PORTLAND – We were married for 42 years, but our time was too short. My husband passed away on Friday April 22, 2022 after a year battling many health issues. It was fitting that this was Earth Day since he loved gardening, animals and various elements of nature.

Bernard A. “Ben” Nadeau, born June 4, 1942 in Biddeford, was the son of Albert W. Nadeau and Claire C. Bellefeuille Nadeau. He attended Thornton Academy and graduated class of 1960. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served four years for Uncle Sam. Upon discharge in 1964, he joined the Maine State Police where he initially patrolled the Kezar Falls area and later included the Gorham area. Upon reluctantly leaving the State Police, he purchased Vacationland Motor Court in 1968 and operated it until 1977. Ben also worked on the farm at Sweetser Children’s Home and owned Pine Terrace Motel. In 1979 he started B.A. Nadeau Painting, retiring in 2010. Ben enjoyed boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, four-wheeling and participated in a darts league for several years.

Ben enjoyed volunteering in his retirement years. He participated in the SMAA Vet-to-Vet program and worked as a volunteer at LaDawn Therapeutic Riding Center.

He is survived by his wife Paula Nadeau; two sisters, Jeannine Goulet and Juliette Mooers; two sons, William and Robert, two daughters, Elizabeth, Celeste Baranyi and her husband Mark, two stepdaughters, Danielle Cote, Bethany Woodsome and her husband Cory. He leaves behind three granddaughters, Maddison Heisler, Sabelle and Anneliese Baranyi and grandson, Caleb Bailey.

Ben, your love, your energy, your commitment to your family and your community will be missed beyond words. I am so blessed by the life we shared.

Memorial visiting hours will be on Wednesday, May 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred, ME 04002.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make a donation in Ben’s honor to the

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine,

P.O. Box 1817,

Auburn, ME 04211

