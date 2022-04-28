BRUNSWICK – Mary Ellen (Gibson) Chase, 64, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on April 16, 2022 after a long illness. She was born in Portland on August 30, 1957, to John G. Gibson and Sally Duncan Gibson.

She spent her nautical childhood outdoors growing up on Cousins Island, and after her father taught her how to sail she could often be found blissfully sailing the surrounding islands with a friend in her turnabout.

She graduated from Nasson College in Springvale, with a B.S. in Marine Biology. While attending, she roomed with Shari (Matson) Johnson, and the two remained lifelong friends. After college, Mary worked as a registered nurse, and later as a bookkeeper for her father’s marine contracting business, only to eventually return to nursing again in the late 2000s.

She married her second husband, Robert Chase, in 1990 and spent the rest of her life with him, raising a son together from her first marriage. They loved traveling together as much as they enjoyed staying in for Scandinavian crime dramas with purring cat hopping between them. As a prolific knitter, Mary often spun her own yarn and consistently had an abounding queue of fiber works in progress, eventually destined for her many friends and family members. She loved taking the backroads, Italian cooking, and was known for spontaneously dropping whatever she was doing and dragging her family to Popham Beach.

Mary felt deeply for others and loved bringing warmth and comfort to everyone she cared for, whether it was knitting a pair of alpaca wool socks or checking in on her many favorite patients. She was an amazing mother, an adoring wife, a compassionate nurse, and all around kind-hearted friend and will be missed by everyone that knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Scott Duncan Gibson.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; her son, Benjamin G. Rossignol, and his longtime partner, Cassie Robichaux; and her only grandchild, Julian Gibson Robichaux, who was her favorite knitting muse. She also leaves behind many knitting buddies, her beloved aunt, Betty Lincoln, and numerous cousins, nieces, a nephew, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

A celebration of life will be held once mud season is firmly behind us.

