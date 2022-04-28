FORT MYERS, Fla. – Victor Renat Baillargeon Jr., 66, passed away in his Fort Myers, Fla. home on April 24, 2022.

Victor was born in Augusta and graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1974. He received his B.S. from the University of Maine in Orono and had an extensive career in various accounting and financial positions in both Maine and Florida. Victor held a senior accounting role at Shipyard Brewery in Portland for several years and was controller of the Orlando Science Center for 17 years. In 2017, Victor moved from Orlando, Fla. to Fort Myers Fla. where he enjoyed his retirement.

Victor was predeceased by his father, Victor Baillargeon Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Pearl Bailey Chistopher of Fort Myers, Fla.; brother, Vern Baillargeon of Fort Myers, Fla., sister, Linda Haskell of Winthrop, and sister, Darlene Guimond of Waterville. He is survived by two nephews, George Arthur Jr. of South Portland and Brandon Lund of Winslow.

Victor enjoyed home brewing, the Boston Red Sox, and The New England Patriots. During his retirement, he enjoyed birdwatching and flower gardening.

At Victor’s request, no funeral or memorial services will be held.

