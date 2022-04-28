AUBURN – Victoria Regina Lambert, AKA “Vikki”, passed away Friday April 22, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Vikki was born in Portland on Nov. 25, 1973 and graduated from Portland High School in 1992. Vikki then went on to the army and proudly served as a lightweight vehicle mechanic for eight years.

She loved photography and had the ability to capture the perfect moment both professionally and recreationally.

Vikki had been working at AAA for the last three and a half years as a ERS member service specialist helping people and had been awarded as a President Elite Honoree.

Vikki was a selfless person who enjoyed loving all her friends and family and anyone she came in contact with. She loved to help and always gave all of herself. Vikki will be missed dearly. Fly high Vikki, with the angels.

Vikki is survived by her husband, Justin; daughter and stepson, Abigail and Christopher Lambert, daughter and son Katie and Chris Robare; sister, Bekka Starbird, brother, David Silvius Jr.; mother, Carolyn Silvius, father, David Silvius Sr.; and her grandson, Jameson Lambert.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 30 from 1-3 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Guest Book