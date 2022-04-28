Sarah Campbell, executive director of the Portland Public Library, will leave her post this summer, prompting a nationwide search for her replacement, the library announced Thursday.

Campbell, who has held various positions at the library over 21 years, has resigned effective Sept. 1.

Campbell has been executive director since 2015, and prior to that served for two years as the library’s associate director, overseeing library operations and programming. She also worked as a department head and managed library technology.

She has been instrumental throughout her tenure in guiding the library’s transformation of its locations and extending community programming and engagement, library trustees said.

Campbell was on staff during the 2010 downtown library renovation and led renovations of the Burbank and Peaks Island branches. The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted library financial and staffing resources, which led to both disruptions and expansions of library services, particularly the inclusion of virtual, hybrid and recorded programming.

“On behalf of the (trustees), I want to share our respect and admiration for Sarah’s leadership,” said board President Anne Dalton. “Her love of ‘librarying’ is infectious and her understanding of how essential libraries are to all of us in our community is incredible. We will miss her spirit and so look forward to her next adventure.”

“Portland Public Library is a very bright light in this community, and it has truly been my honor to serve here,” Campbell said. “A strong public library is so essential, especially now, to make sure that equitable access to thorough information is available to all, and that people can pursue learning and growth on their own terms.”

Before coming to the library, Campbell was founding director of library and learning resources at York County Community College.

