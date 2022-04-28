Record Store Day was on April 23 and, to celebrate it, Dave Gutter released the single “1974.” Gutter is best known as being the lead singer and guitarist for Rustic Overtones and is also in Armies and Paranoid Social Club.
Last year, Gutter released the EP “I’ve Been Here Awhile” and is currently working on his next release called “When I First Got Here.”
“1974” is a fast-paced tune with a rockabilly vibe that has Gutter recounting, in part, his life story with references to his parents, The Beatles, his disinterest in toys and candy, Watergate and more. It’s only two minutes and 16 seconds long, but Gutter packs a lot in.
The Bulkheads and Adrienne Mack-Davis are performing at Space on May 5 and will be joined by Gutter, aLunarLanding and Jacobsen.
Here’s “1974:”
