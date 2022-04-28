Book sale – Friday, May 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Shaw Gym, Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., Gorham. Sponsored by Friends of Baxter Memorial Library. A model railroad by Maine3Railers will be on display.
2nd annual Congin Elementary School plant sale – Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Congin School, parking lot, 410 Bridge St., Westbrook. Hosted by Congin PTO; rain date May 22. Visit Facebook for more information. Donations of indoor and outdoor plants to support the event accepted. Anyone interested in contributing can contact [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
South Portland Sentry
Community Service Club assists homeless population
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford residents asked to watch what they place in curbside recycling
-
South Portland Sentry
Forum to discuss proposed school projects is scheduled for May 23.
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: April 28
-
Kennebunk Post
Cape Porpoise pier rehabilitation project set for public hearing