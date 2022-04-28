Bean supper – Saturday, April 30, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles, salads, rolls and butter, drinks, coffee and homemade pies. $10 adults; $5, children age 8 and under.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, April 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, child; $20, family. Face masks suggested for those who are not vaccinated and hand sanitizer will be available. Takeout also offered.

Free community meal – Wednesday, May 4, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. COVID precautions are still being taken, including spaced seating and the use of masks except while eating.

Bean supper – Saturday, May 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Kidney beans, navy beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. $12, adult; $6, child; and free, age 5 and under.

