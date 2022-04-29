A week ago in Game 2 of this ECHL opening-round playoff series, Callum Booth was pulled from the Maine Mariners net early in the second period after surrendering two goals in 29 seconds.

Friday night against the same Reading Royals team that chased him to the bench early last week, Booth was much, much sharper.

Booth made 32 saves for a shutout and the Mariners took a 4-0 win in front of 3,969 fans at Cross Insurance Arena to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

The Mariners also host Game 5 at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Maine took a 1-0 lead late in the second period. With the teams skating 4 on 4, Nick Master whipped a shot from the left circle over the left shoulder of Reading goalie Logan Flodell. Mathew Santos and Andrew Peski assisted on the goal, Master’s second of the series.

The Mariners added an insurance goal on the power play at 5:38 of the third. Alex Kile slipped behind a pair of Reading defenders, took a Santos pass and slid the puck past Flodell for a 2-0 lead. It was the first goal of the playoffs for Kile, who rejoined the Mariners after being on loan to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

Maine added another power-play goal at 17:22 after Reading was whistled for too many men on the ice. Cam Askew scored, with assists from Kile and Zach Malatesta.

Keltie Jeri-Leon scored an empty-net goal at 18:21.

Booth and the Mariners penalty killing unit passed a stiff test midway through the second period after Conner Bleackley was assessed a double minor for high sticking. Despite controlling the puck in Maine’s zone for most of those four minutes, the Royals managed just two shots. Reading did get 14 shots in the second period, all turned away by Booth.

Neither team generated a lot of chances in a scoreless first period. Reading managed two shots on a power play midway through the period when Maine defenseman Zach Malatesta was off for cross-checking, but Booth made a nice right-pad save on the second shot.

