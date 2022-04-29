Mainers gathered to mark one of the last nights of Ramadan with traditional Arabic music, performances, prayer and food.
Khadijah El Barkaoui, 28, of Auburn, left, Talia Moumneh, 18, of Falmouth, center, and Labina Faizizada 2, Westbrook, right, look on during a performance by a musician. The New England Arab American Organization hosted an iftar at the Ocean Gateway in Portland, Friday. The three are NEAAO ambassadors. The event featured performances, prayer and food. It also marks one of the last nights of Ramadan. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Musician Karim Nagi of Chicago dances on stage as he performs traditional Arabic music during an Iftar. The event was hosted by the New England Arab American Organization at the Ocean Gateway in Portland, Friday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Food on the table during the Iftar, a meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan, at the Ocean Gateway in Portland, Friday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Musician Karim Nagi of Chicago performs traditional Arabic music during an Iftar at the Ocean Gateway in Portland, Friday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Tarlan Ahmadov, founder and president of the Azerbaijan Society of Maine, greets friends during an Iftar at the Ocean Gateway in Portland, Friday. The event featured performances, prayer and food. It also marks one of the last nights of Ramadan. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
